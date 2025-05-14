The Red Sox placed Houck on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday, with a right flexor pronator strain, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Houck was shelled for 11 runs in just 2.1 innings during his last start against Detroit on Monday, and his injury may have been a contributing factor to his poor performance. He'll now spend at least a couple of weeks on the shelf to ensure he gets back to 100 percent for his next outing; meanwhile, Cooper Criswell will come up from Triple-A Worcester to claim the open spot on the big-league roster, and potentially the Sox's rotation.