Houck was placed on the restricted list as expected Monday ahead of Boston's four-game series in Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Houck is unable to cross the border into Canada due to his decision not to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. Garrett Whitlock will make a spot start in his place Thursday, with Houck lining up to start during the weekend series against the Orioles.
