Houck is a potential candidate for Boston's starting rotation after the team traded David Price to the Dodgers on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The loss of Price leaves a major hole in the rotation, and Houck is one of several possible candidates entering spring training. The 23-year-old right-hander has overhauled his mechanics and added to his pitch mix since being drafted 24th overall out of Missouri in 2017. He recorded a 3.65 ERA in his 15 starts for Double-A Portland last year. He then pitched well in relief (2.05 ERA, 22 innings) at Triple-A Pawtucket. The team views him as a starter, and Houck will return to that role in 2020. Other potential candidates include Brusdar Graterol, who was acquired in the Price/Mookie Betts trade, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart, Mike Shawaryn, Ryan Weber and Hector Velazquez. There are also a handful of free-agent starters still available on the market.