Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Possible rotation candidate
Houck is a potential candidate for Boston's starting rotation after the team traded David Price to the Dodgers on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The loss of Price leaves a major hole in the rotation, and Houck is one of several possible candidates entering spring training. The 23-year-old right-hander has overhauled his mechanics and added to his pitch mix since being drafted 24th overall out of Missouri in 2017. He recorded a 3.65 ERA in his 15 starts for Double-A Portland last year. He then pitched well in relief (2.05 ERA, 22 innings) at Triple-A Pawtucket. The team views him as a starter, and Houck will return to that role in 2020. Other potential candidates include Brusdar Graterol, who was acquired in the Price/Mookie Betts trade, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart, Mike Shawaryn, Ryan Weber and Hector Velazquez. There are also a handful of free-agent starters still available on the market.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.