Houck posted a 3.63 ERA over 22.1 innings in 10 starts for short-season Lowell. He struck out 25 and walked eight.

Houck was Boston's first-round draft pick (24th overall) in 2017 and, along with 2016 first-rounder Jay Groome, represent the organization's best hope to develop a starter. The Red Sox have drafted and developed just one pitcher that eventually made it to their big-league rotation, the dearly departed Clay Buchholz. Houck is a 6-foot-5 right-hander with long arms and an aggressive delivery that starts on the first base side of the rubber before stepping toward the third base dugout and throwing across his body. It's probably not how you'd teach someone to pitch, but Houck's comfortable with it and, more importantly, can repeat it. The team's pitching development analyst, David Bush, told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald that the University of Missouri product's goal is to harness his mechanics and keep himself under control. He's expected to start the season at Low-A Greenville.