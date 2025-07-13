Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Rehab clock closing, decision looms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox need to make a decision this week about Houck (elbow), whose 30-day rehab clock comes to a close Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Houck's rehab assignment got off to a rocky start, but his last two outings have been much better. Still, the right-hander is not expected to be inserted into Boston's starting rotation, which has an opening following Hunter Dobbins' season-ending knee injury. Richard Fitts was named to replace Dobbins, leaving two options for Houck. He still has minor league options and could join Triple-A Worcester while continuing on a starter's trajectory. Or, the club hasn't ruled out bringing him back as a member of the bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Role uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Strikes out six in rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Fifth rehab outing on tap•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Fourth rehab outing scheduled•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Struggles continue•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Third rehab outing coming Sunday•