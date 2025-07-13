The Red Sox need to make a decision this week about Houck (elbow), whose 30-day rehab clock comes to a close Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Houck's rehab assignment got off to a rocky start, but his last two outings have been much better. Still, the right-hander is not expected to be inserted into Boston's starting rotation, which has an opening following Hunter Dobbins' season-ending knee injury. Richard Fitts was named to replace Dobbins, leaving two options for Houck. He still has minor league options and could join Triple-A Worcester while continuing on a starter's trajectory. Or, the club hasn't ruled out bringing him back as a member of the bullpen.