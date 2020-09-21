Houck (2-0) allowed one unearned run on one hit and three walks while striking out four over six innings Sunday as he earned the win against the Yankees.

Houck carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning Sunday, but he allowed the first extra-base hit of his career as Tyler Wade smacked a double with no outs in the top of the sixth. Wade was brought in as an unearned run later in the inning, but Houck limited the damage otherwise. The 24-year-old has been electric in his first two major-league appearances as he's allowed zero earned runs over 11 innings. He'll likely take the mound once more to finish the regular season, and that start should come on the road Saturday against Atlanta.