Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Houck will continue to pitch out of the bullpen for now, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Houck's last two appearances came out of the bullpen to work around his placement on the restricted list, and he struck out six in 4.2 scoreless innings. Garrett Whitlock has impressed this season, so he'll draw the start Wednesday against the Angels. However, Cora didn't commit to Whitlock as a long-term starter, so it's certainly possible Houck rejoins the rotation at some point.
