Houck is listed as Boston's starting pitcher for Thursday's game versus the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Houck might eventually be booted from the rotation with Brayan Bello returning from the 15-day injured list Monday and James Paxton (hamstring) not far off from being activated either, but Houck will make at least one more start as the Red Sox use a six-man rotation for one turn, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports. The right-hander has been effective in his career both as a starter (3.39 ERA) and reliever (2.68 ERA) and holds a 4.50 ERA in three starts this season.
