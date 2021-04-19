Houck was returned to the alternate training site after Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Houck was called up as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader and took the loss in the matinee against Chicago. Since the Red Sox don't have an opening in the starting rotation on a more permanent basis, Houck will now return to the team's alternate camp until a role opens up.