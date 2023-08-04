Houck (face), who is beginning a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Worcester, will be stretched out with the intentions of returning as a starter, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Houck has been sidelined since mid-June, so he will likely need multiple rehab appearances to get stretched out, potentially setting up a mid-August return. Per the report, Garrett Whitlock (elbow) will return as a multi-inning reliever.