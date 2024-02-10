Houck is preparing as a starter but could be needed as a reliever if the Red Sox trade closer Kenley Jansen, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Houck will begin spring training on a starter's track, but he'll be one of seven pitchers with a chance of making the rotation. Those that lose out will head to the bullpen, which could need a closer, as Jansen's name has popped up in trade rumors the past week. Houck had experience as a closer in 2022, but his first passion is starting, and the right-hander used the offseason to improve his arsenal. Specifically, he worked on the horizontal break of his slider, getting more action on the sinker and tinkered with a splitter, a pitch he threw only 11 percent of the time in 2023. In 21 starts last season, Houck went 6-10 with a 5.01 ERA and career-high 1.2 HR/9 over 106 innings.