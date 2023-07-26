The Red Sox will meet Wednesday to discuss which role Houck (face) will fill upon his return, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora stated that his preference would be to get Houck back sooner in a relief role but also acknowledged the club is in need of rotation help. What role the Red Sox decide on for Houck will determine how he's used on a rehab assignment. Houck has been sidelined since late June to repair facial fractures.