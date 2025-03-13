Houck allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against Minnesota.
This was just Houck's second Grapefruit League outing and first in 11 days. He threw 62 pitches but just 30 for strikes. From a pitch count standpoint, he's on scheduled to be ready for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season.
