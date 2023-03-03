Houck allowed four walks and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Phillies.

Houck, working as a starter, made his spring debut and looked rusty. It was the first game appearance in seven months for the right-hander, who missed the final seven weeks of 2022 with a back issue that eventually required surgery. Houck told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he was "leaving the arm hanging behind" and knows the adjustment he needs to make. Houck is projected to serve in a multi-inning relief role, but the club is stretching him out during the Grapefruit League. He could emerge as a rotation member early on if Garrett Whitlock (hip) and/or Brayan Bello (forearm) are delayed.