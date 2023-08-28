Houck (3-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

It was a bit of an unlucky defeat for Houck, who scattered seven baserunners on the afternoon with James Outman's solo home run in the fourth serving as the only run he allowed. Houck kept Boston in the game but threw 80 pitches and was removed after four. Chris Murphy followed and was shelled for six runs in his four innings, leaving Houck to assume credit for the loss. He will take a 4.93 ERA into his next start, which is currently scheduled to take place next weekend in Kansas City.