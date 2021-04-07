Houck was optioned to Boston's alternate training site Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Houck recently moved to the bullpen, and he'll sent to the team's alternate camp in Worcester. His removal from the 40-man roster will clear room for Eduardo Rodriguez (arm), who is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday. Houck made two appearances (one start) to begin the year and allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 in six innings.
