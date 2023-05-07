Houck will make his next scheduled start, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
When exactly that start will come isn't clear, but it will either be next weekend against the Cardinals or early next week versus the Mariners. James Paxton (hamstring) is also set to join the rotation next weekend, so the Red Sox appear poised to use a six-man rotation for at least one turn. Houck was charged with three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Phillies on Sunday, notching four strikeouts along the way.
