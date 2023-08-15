Houck (face) is lined up to return from the injured list and start Monday against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After undergoing surgery to repair a facial fracture suffered in June, Houck is officially set to make his return after a two-month absence. The 27-year-old righty has already made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester, surrendering two runs and striking out six batters over 4.2 innings, and he's slated to make one more start before his return to Boston. Houck put up a 4.32 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across his last five starts prior to landing on the IL.