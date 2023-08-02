Houck (face) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday for Triple-A Worcester, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Houck made it through another bullpen session Tuesday without issue and has now been cleared to pitch in live games. The Red Sox haven't announced publicly whether the 27-year-old right-hander will return from the 15-day injured list as a reliever or starter, and that decision will impact the length of his minor-league rehab stint. Houck has been sidelined since mid-June because of a facial fracture.