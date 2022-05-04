Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Houck is likely to be used in a piggyback arrangement when Rich Hill's next turn in the rotation comes up Thursday against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After Houck was reinstated from the restricted list April 29, he was used behind Hill in the latter's most recent start in Baltimore later that same day. The pairing bore favorable results, as Houck struck out four over three scoreless frames en route to picking up the win after Hill turned in four scoreless innings before him. Cora indicated that he plans to see how the Hill/Houck pair plays out this time around before reassessing whether to add Houck back to the rotation next week in a traditional starting role, or to keep him on hand in the bullpen. If the Red Sox do decide to reintegrate Houck into the rotation, Garrett Whitlock would likely head back to the bullpen and serve as a versatile multi-inning arm.