Houck (elbow) got up and down during a bullpen session and will face hitters next, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora was pleased that Houck responded well to getting up and down during the bullpen session and has sketched out the next steps for the right-hander. Next up is facing batters followed by game action. Houck has not pitched in a game since May 4.
