Houck did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings during a 5-3 win over the Angels. He struck out six.

After retiring the first two batters of the game, Houck allowed three straight to reach with two outs, including a two-run double by Hunter Renfroe. The right-hander ended the first inning by striking out Jake Lamb and was able to work around a few baserunners en route to three scoreless frames before getting pulled. Houck failed to get through the fifth for the first time in three starts, but he did strikeout a season-high six. He currently sports a 15:7 K:BB and a 4.50 ERA.