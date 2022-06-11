Houck allowed a hit and hit a batter while striking out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Houck needed 22 pitches (13 strikes) to get through the frame, but he was able to escape with his first save of the campaign. The right-hander has seen a versatile role throughout the year, but manager Alex Cora is committed to giving him a look in high-leverage relief situations going forward. Through 41.2 innings in 15 appearances (four starts), Houck has a 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB. With Hansel Robles back from the injured list Thursday, the back end of the Red Sox's bullpen is likely to grow increasingly crowded until a favorite for saves emerges.