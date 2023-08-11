Houck (face) worked three scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck cruised through the 34-pitch outing against the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays, tallying three strikeouts while yielding only one hit and issuing zero walks. He still has to build up a bit more on the farm, but the 27-year-old appears on track to return to Boston's rotation within the next couple of weeks. He required facial surgery in late June after getting struck by a comebacker.