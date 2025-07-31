default-cbs-image
Houck (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Houck is eligible to be activated from the injured list at any time and appeared to be nearing a return. However, he was shut down indefinitely July 21 after suffering a setback, so there is no clear timeline for his return. The move makes room for Dustin May on the Red Sox's 40-man roster.

