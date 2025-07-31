Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Houck is eligible to be activated from the injured list at any time and appeared to be nearing a return. However, he was shut down indefinitely July 21 after suffering a setback, so there is no clear timeline for his return. The move makes room for Dustin May on the Red Sox's 40-man roster.
