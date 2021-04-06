Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Houck would be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Houck's move to the bullpen foreshadows the likely return of Eduardo Rodriguez (dead arm), who is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to make a start in this weekend's series with Baltimore. The 24-year-old righty had previously filled Rodriguez's first turn through the rotation last week against the Orioles, taking a loss while covering five innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out eight. The strong outing leaves Houck as the next man up if a rotation spot opens up again at some point, but his stay in the big-league bullpen is expected to be a brief one. Cora intimated that Houck will likely be optioned to Triple-A Worcester at some point in the next few days.