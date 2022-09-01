Houck (back) was shut down from throwing Thursday, and manager Alex Cora isn't sure if the right-hander will return by the end of the season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Houck was scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, but that session was scratched due to lingering back soreness, and he's now been shut down entirely. It doesn't sound as though the 26-year-old has experienced a setback, but he's clearly not fully recovered from the disc issue that landed him on the injured list nearly a month ago. Even if Houck is able to return this season he's likely to be out until late September. Garrett Whitlock, John Schreiber and Matt Barnes should continue to split save chances for the Red Sox.