Houck (back) will throw live batting practice at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Houck has been on the injured list since early August due to a disc issue in his back, but he was cleared to throw off flat ground early last week. The right-hander has made quick progress in his recovery since then, and he'll take another significant step by facing hitters Tuesday. Assuming he feels good afterward, it's possible that the right-hander will be able to begin a rehab assignment soon.