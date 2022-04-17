Houck (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Twins. He struck out four.

It was a much better performance than in his season debut, but Houck still had some trouble finding the plate as he issued three free passes for the second straight start, leaving him with a 7:6 K:BB through his first nine innings of 2022. The Red Sox are expecting big things from the 25-year-old, but so far he has yet to flash the dominance he displayed at times as a rookie.