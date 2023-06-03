Houck's start against the Rays has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Friday's game between Boston and Tampa Bay was rained out, triggering a rescheduling of projected starters. Complicating matters was Saturday's scheduled doubleheader. Garrett Whitlock, Friday's starter, was moved to the first game of Saturday's doubleheader while the second game is TBA.