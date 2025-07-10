Houck (elbow) struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester.

Making the fifth start of his rehab assignment and his fourth at the Triple-A level, Houck tossed 76 pitches (47 strikes) and induced 12 swings and misses. With the All-Star break on tap and his 30-day rehab window coming to a close next week, Houck's minor-league assignment has come to an end. The right-hander accrued a 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 15.2 innings during his five starts in the minors, and the Red Sox will now have to decide if they want to open a spot for him in the rotation or have him work out of the bullpen. Boston could view Houck as an upgrade at the back end of the rotation over Walker Buehler, who has turned in just one quality start over his last nine outings heading into Thursday.