Houck came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander was looking sharp early, but a 38-minute rain delay in the middle of the third inning caused Houck to lose his focus and he fell apart completely in the fourth. He's winless in his last four starts, stumbling to a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch, but he figures to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against Oakland.