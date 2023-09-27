Houck (5-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits over three innings against the Rays. He struck out two.

Houck struggled from the outset Tuesday, allowing three runs in the opening inning before the Rays tacked on another four runs in the third. The 27-year-old right-hander had looked better of late, allowing just two runs over his prior two outings (10 innings). Overall, Houck's ERA is up to 5.31 with a 1.41 WHIP and 93:38 K:BB through 20 starts (100 innings) this season. He'll likely get one more chance to end his season on a high note, as Houck's currently lined up to pitch in Boston's season finale this weekend against Baltimore.