Houck will remain in the bullpen for the foreseeable future, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Houck made three starts to open the year before shifting to the bullpen for his next three appearances. With Rich Hill out after testing positive for COVID-19, there's a path for Houck to return to the rotation, but that job will go to Garrett Whitlock instead. Houck has fallen far short of the standards he set last season, with his ERA rising from 3.52 to 5.14 as his underlying numbers have taken similarly large steps back across the board. If he sorts things out in a multi-inning relief role, it's certainly possible he'll return to the rotation before too long, but his fantasy appeal will be greatly diminished until that happens.