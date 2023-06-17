Houck suffered a facial fracture Friday against the Yankees but is back home and in stable condition, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck allowed one run in four innings Friday before taking a line drive off his head. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation follow the scary incident, where he was diagnosed with the fracture. He's yet to be officially placed on the injured list, but the Red Sox announced that his next steps and treatment plan will be announced after a follow-up appointment next week, so it seems as though an extended absence remains a distinct possibility.