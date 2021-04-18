Houck will be recalled from the alternate training site to start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 24-year-old was originally a candidate to start Saturday's contest, but Friday's postponement resulted in a shift in the pitching schedule. It figures to be a spot start for Houck, but a strong showing Sunday could go a long way toward earning more starting chances later this season.
