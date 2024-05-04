Houck (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over six-plus innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Minnesota.

Houck gave up just one run through six frames before stumbling in the seventh. He allowed three straight runners to reach base without recording an out and was eventually charged with all three runs. He matched his season high with four runs allowed; in his other five starts this year, Houck has given up just three total runs through 33.2 innings. On top of that, he tied his season low by generating only six swinging strikes. Houck will carry a 2.18 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be at home against the Nationals next week.