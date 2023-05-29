Houck (3-4) allowed four runs on six hits over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Diamondbacks.

All four runs against Houck came in the first two frames, including Corbin Carroll's two-run shot in the first inning. Houck has taken a loss in four straight decisions, posting an unsightly 5.97 ERA during that six-start stretch. He now owns a 5.30 ERA after failing to complete five innings for the second time this season. Houck is currently lined up to make his next start at home against the Rays.