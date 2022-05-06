Houck (2-2) picked up the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over 2.1 innings against the Angels.

Houck's second turn as a piggyback pitcher behind Rich Hill did not go as well as his first. After Hill's five scoreless innings, Houck allowed a two-run home run to Jared Walsh in the seventh inning then was raked for five runs in the eighth. It's unclear what the next step is for Houck, who opened the season in the rotation but pitched in relief since missing a turn in Toronto due to his unvaccinated status. What is becoming clear is that Boston can't afford to leave Garrett Whitlock in the rotation -- he's much more valuable in the bullpen, which is seriously underperforming (4.50 ERA, 25th) -- so Houck could return to the rotation as a traditional starter.