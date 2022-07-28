Houck (5-4) allowed a run on one hit in one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Guardians.

Houck entered with the game tied at 6-6 and gave up a solo home run to Josh Naylor. That ended up being the deciding run. Houck has surrendered a run in three of his last five outings, and he hasn't earned a save since June 25 as the Red Sox have slumped to the bottom of the AL East. The right-hander owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB with six saves in 57.1 innings across 30 appearances (four starts) this year.