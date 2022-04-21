Houck (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on three hits across five innings during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out four and walked one.

Houck tossed another solid game, but he took his first loss of the season after allowing two runs to the middle of Toronto's order in the top of the third inning. Over his last two appearances, the 25-year-old has allowed just two runs across 10.2 innings, but his 8:7 K:BB currently hinders his overall fantasy potential. He also is unavailable to pitch in Toronto, which means his next start isn't scheduled until Saturday, April 30 in Baltimore. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe speculates that Garrett Whitlock, who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings behind Houck in the latter's most recent start Saturday against the Twins, could be stretched out enough to fill the temporary opening in the rotation while Boston is in Toronto next week.