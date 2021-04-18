Houck (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out two over 4.1 innings, taking the loss in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Houck was called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader and started the opener. He barely had time to settle in when Tim Anderson took the first pitch of the game out of the yard. Houck was serviceable after that and was victimized by some timely Chicago hitting. He's lost both of his starts but hasn't pitched poorly. Unfortunately, there are no openings in the rotation nor has any existing starter pitched himself out of a job. That means Houck is expected to head back to the alternate site.