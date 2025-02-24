Houck threw indoors to make up for the innings he lost due to Monday's game against the Yankees getting postponed, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Houck will build up his workload in an unofficial setting Monday rather than try to make up the innings Tuesday. The 28-year-old righty logged a career-high 178.2 innings in 2024 and his 55.9 percent groundball rate was the fifth-best mark among qualified starters.