Houck allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings in Thursday's spring game against Atlanta.

Houck followed starter Nick Pivetta and looked sharp during his third Grapefruit League appearance. "He's throwing more strikes, which is important," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. "His stuff is a little bit better compared to last year at this point." Houck, who had a 21.4 strikeout percentage in 2023, is up to 31.0 percent this spring. He had been competing for one available rotation slot, but with Lucas Giolito (elbow) out of the rotation for now, there's another slot available for Houck, who is competing with Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski and Cooper Criswell.