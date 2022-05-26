Houck allowed three hits and walked two while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Houck, who opened the season in the starting rotation, has since been used primarily as a piggyback reliever for No. 5 starter Rich Hill. After a brief two-game shaky stretch, Houck has allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out nine over 10 innings in his relief role. That's lowered his ERA to 4.28, but the right-hander continues to flirt with men on base; he's walked 15 and hit three batters over 33.2 innings.