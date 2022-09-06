Houck underwent a successful lumbar discectomy Tuesday and is expected to be ready for the start of 2023 spring training.

Back surgery is always a tricky procedure for athletes to come back from successfully and quickly, but the hope is that Houck's 2023 season won't be greatly affected. He had saves in back-to-back appearances in early August before landing on the injured list, and it's unclear how much Houck will factor into the saves mix in 2023. He could also eventually get stretched back out as a starter, although he was limited to 60 innings this season.