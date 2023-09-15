Houck (5-9) earned the win over the Yankees in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. He allowed four hits and issued three walks while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings.

Houck excelled in the outing, racking up 19 whiffs and seven punchouts. He finished without yielding a run for the first time if 18 starts this season, bouncing back nicely from a five-run, 5.1-inning performance against Baltimore his previous time out. Houck also notched his first quality start since June 10, which was one appearance prior to a start June 16 during which he suffered a facial fracture that kept him out of action for over two months. The right-hander has compiled a 4.94 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB over 93 innings overall this season.