Houck threw two scoreless innings in Monday's spring start against the Phillies.

Houck induced three groundouts, two infield pop-ups and one line drive out over two perfect innings. The performance was a good first step toward securing the final spot in the rotation. "We played good defense behind him," Boston manager Alex Cora told Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe following the game. "That's what it's going to take with him. He can pound that sinker down to righties and we have to make plays." Houck is healthier than he was last spring, when he came off back surgery. He's in the mix for the last rotation spot along with Garrett Whitlock and to a lesser extent, Josh Winckowski. In reality, the Red Sox may need more than five starters early in a schedule that has them playing 23 of 25 days in five cities. The Red Sox are not expected to deploy a six-man rotation, but an extra starter could be needed during April depending on how hard the rotation works. Both Houck and Whitlock will be built up to five-plus innings, so they'll be available in any role.