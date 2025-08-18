Houck underwent a hybrid reconstruction of his right UCL with a flexor tendon repair Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The operation officially ends a terribly disappointing season for Houck, who held a an 8.09 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 43.2 innings with the Red Sox before going down with an elbow issue in mid-May and eventually having a setback. Houck is hoping to return toward the end of the 2026 season, but that's far from a guarantee.