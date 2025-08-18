Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Undergoes hybrid UCL repair
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck underwent a hybrid reconstruction of his right UCL with a flexor tendon repair Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The operation officially ends a terribly disappointing season for Houck, who held a an 8.09 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB in 43.2 innings with the Red Sox before going down with an elbow issue in mid-May and eventually having a setback. Houck is hoping to return toward the end of the 2026 season, but that's far from a guarantee.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Eyeing return in late 2026•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Shut down indefinitely•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Suffers setback during rehab•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Back from assignment, still inactive•