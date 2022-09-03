Houck will undergo back surgery next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Houck was expected to require surgery to correct a disc issue in his back, and manager Alex Cora confirmed Saturday that the right-hander will undergo a procedure in the coming days. However, Houck is expected to be ready for spring training in 2023. It's not yet clear what role he'll play next season after he saw his fair share of save chances in 2022.
